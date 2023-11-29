Loved ones are mourning a Hollywood executive who was shot and killed by a homeless woman who had broken into his home.

The victim Michael Latt, 33, was found shot Monday night in his Mid-Wilshire home on the 900 block of Alandele Avenue around 6 p.m.

A woman, Jameelah Elena Michl, 36, was arrested at the scene as the suspected shooter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Latt was transported to a local hospital where he died a few hours later.

His sudden death has left colleagues stunned and loved ones devastated. Some of Latt’s friends described him as a “social justice warrior.”

Latt was born into an entertainment family and worked as a marketing agent for films. His mother, Michell Satter, who is a founding senior director for Sundance Film Festival, said her son was devoted to helping others.

On Wednesday, his family released a statement saying:

“Our beloved son, brother, grandson, fiancé, Michael Latt, fell victim to a tragic act of violence this week. Michael devoted his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that raised up women and artists of color and leveraged storytelling for enduring change. We celebrate his legacy, love and compassion.”

Investigators said Michl broke into Latt’s home early Monday evening and — for reasons that are still unclear — shot and killed him.

Latt and his fiancé were both home at the time. News of the deadly shooting left neighbors stunned. They told KTLA Latt was a very kind man. He was often seen with his fiancé and their pets.

“He is a super sweet guy,” said Avarie Shevin, Latt’s neighbor. “He and his girlfriend lived there with a dog and a cat. He’s just very mellow. I can’t wrap my brain around what could’ve happened that caused him to be shot and killed. I keep picturing his face and I cannot believe he has passed.”

Neighbors said they are still wondering whether the suspect and victim knew each other. The events leading up to the deadly violence remain unclear.

Police said the suspect may have been living inside her car which was later seized and processed as evidence.

As the murder investigation continues, loved ones are remembering the young man who dedicated his life to activism and social justice.

Latt founded the organization, Lead with Love, an initiative dedicated to creating nationwide campaigns, impact initiatives, and creative projects with celebrities, artists, brands and organizations including Netflix, the Directors Guild of America, UCLA, Sundance Film Festival and more.

A 2019 Forbes article titled, “Michael Latt Is Channeling Hollywood’s Appetite For Social Change,” describes his work with films that detail the struggles of young Black men with law enforcement.

Some individuals he has collaborated with include Common, Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins and more. One of Latt’s recent partnerships before his death included Martin Scorsese‘s western epic, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Latt is also a member of “Blackout for Human Rights,” a network of entertainment professionals and artists dedicated to fighting violence and empowering communities through art.

The suspect, Michl, was booked on charges of murder and burglary with a firearm. She is being held on $3 million bail. Jail records obtained by KTLA showed that she did not have a criminal history.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD investigators at 213-382-9470 or 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.