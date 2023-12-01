Loved ones are searching for a Los Angeles County girl who has been missing for months.

Zoey Lopez, 16, disappeared on July 22. She was last seen leaving her La Puente home, according to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The girl’s mother, Adella Lopez, said everything seemed normal that day. When Zoey left the house, Adella believed her daughter was just heading out for a short walk.

The missing girl, who was 15 at the time of her disappearance, has not been heard from since.

Loved ones said Zoey has never gone missing before and her disappearance is, “very unusual behavior for her.”

Authorities believe she could be in the San Bernardino, Santa Monica or Riverside areas.

Zoey Lopez, 16, a La Puente girl who disappeared on July 22, 2023. (The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Zoey is described as standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

“I just love her and miss her so much,” Adella said. “I need her to come back home to me.”

Anyone with information about Zoey or her disappearance is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office at 1-626-330-3322.