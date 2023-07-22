A missing girl who disappeared in East Los Angeles on Friday was found safe Saturday afternoon.

The critically missing teen was identified as Victoria Berenice Pacheco, 13, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Ms. Pacheco,” said LASD.

At the time, Pacheco was last seen on the 1300 block of South Downey Road around 11 p.m.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-A person in critical need of medical attention

-The victim of a crime or foul play

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

No further details were released surrounding her discovery.