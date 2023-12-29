Loved ones are searching for a missing girl who disappeared in Lawndale Wednesday.

The at-risk juvenile was identified as Perla Mena, 16, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She was last seen on the 14000 block of Osage Avenue at around 2 p.m.

Mena is described as a Hispanic female standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 118 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

The teen told a family member that she was taking a trip with her school, possibly to the mountains.

Her family has not heard from her since and are concerned for her well-being, authorities said. They’re hoping the public may have spotted her somewhere.

Perla Mena, 16, in a 2023 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who knows Mena’s whereabouts or has additional information is asked to call the LASD’s South L.A. Station at 310-820-6700.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.