Loved ones are searching for a missing girl who disappeared in Lawndale Wednesday.
The at-risk juvenile was identified as Perla Mena, 16, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
She was last seen on the 14000 block of Osage Avenue at around 2 p.m.
Mena is described as a Hispanic female standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 118 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.
The teen told a family member that she was taking a trip with her school, possibly to the mountains.
Her family has not heard from her since and are concerned for her well-being, authorities said. They’re hoping the public may have spotted her somewhere.
Anyone who knows Mena’s whereabouts or has additional information is asked to call the LASD’s South L.A. Station at 310-820-6700.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.