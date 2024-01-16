Loved ones are searching for a man who disappeared while sailing near Catalina Island.

The man was identified as Patrick Joseph Hall, 71, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Hall was last seen on Jan. 6 while he was on a boat near the city of Avalon on Catalina Island.

His boat is described as a gray-colored W43 dingy. Hall’s loved ones said there was a storm around the time he disappeared.

No one has heard from Hall since. He is described as a man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair.

Hall is considered an at-risk missing person and authorities have released his photo in hopes someone may have spotted him.

Patrick Joseph Hall, 71, in a 2023 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who may know of Hall’s whereabouts or has information on the case is asked to call LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.