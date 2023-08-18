Jacob Mykel Gendusa, 30, in an undated photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a missing man who disappeared in Orange County this week.

Jacob Mykel Gendusa, 30, was last seen on Aug. 14 when he left his Aliso Viejo home at an unknown time, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

He drove his 2013 white Toyota Prius to an unknown destination.

He is described as a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and possibly tan shorts, authorities said.

Authorities say Gendusa is considered an at-risk missing person due to his past behavior, although no further details were provided.

Jacob Mykel Gendusa, 30, in an undated photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who may know of Gendusa’s whereabouts or has additional information is asked to call the O.C. Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000.