Kimberly Tiffany Reyes Mendoza, 16, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a girl who disappeared in Pico Rivera on Tuesday.

The missing teen was identified as Kimberly Tiffany Reyes Mendoza, 16, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Mendoza was last seen on the 4900 block of Lexington Road around 7:05 a.m.

She is described as a Hispanic girl standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She has a burn scar on her right knee, authorities said.

Mendoza was last seen wearing a pink sweater, blue pajama pants, and red Vans sneakers.

The teen’s family is concerned for her well-being as she does not have a history of running away, authorities said.

Her loved ones are hoping the public may be able to locate her.

Anyone who may know Mendoza’s whereabouts or has additional information is asked to call the Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station at 562-949-2421.