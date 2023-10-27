Authorities are searching for a missing teen who disappeared in Palmdale earlier this week.

The missing boy was identified as 15-year-old Jobari Douglas aka “Noelle,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was last seen on Wednesday near the 2100 block of East Avenue R around 3:37 p.m.

Douglas has severe autism and his loved ones are concerned for his well-being, officials said.

He is described as a Black male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, black braided hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a light gray shirt, light gray jeans and burgundy shoes.

Jobari Douglas aka “Noelle,” is a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Palmdale on Oct. 25, 2023. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone who has seen Douglas or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the LASD’s Palmdale Station at 661-272-2412.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.