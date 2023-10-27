Authorities are searching for a missing teen who disappeared in Palmdale earlier this week.
The missing boy was identified as 15-year-old Jobari Douglas aka “Noelle,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
He was last seen on Wednesday near the 2100 block of East Avenue R around 3:37 p.m.
Douglas has severe autism and his loved ones are concerned for his well-being, officials said.
He is described as a Black male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, black braided hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a light gray shirt, light gray jeans and burgundy shoes.
Anyone who has seen Douglas or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the LASD’s Palmdale Station at 661-272-2412.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.