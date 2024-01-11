Loved ones are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared in Palmdale last week.
The teen was identified as Olivia Ann Battieste, 18, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
She was last seen on Jan. 4 on the 40900 block of Marble Court, authorities said.
Battieste is described as a Black female standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.
The teen’s family has not heard from her since and is concerned for her well-being. A photo of Battieste was released in hopes the public may have spotted her.
Anyone who may know of Battieste’s whereabouts or has information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Anonymous tips can be provided to “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.