Loved ones are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared in Palmdale last week.

The teen was identified as Olivia Ann Battieste, 18, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She was last seen on Jan. 4 on the 40900 block of Marble Court, authorities said.

Battieste is described as a Black female standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

The teen’s family has not heard from her since and is concerned for her well-being. A photo of Battieste was released in hopes the public may have spotted her.

Olivia Ann Battieste, 18, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who may know of Battieste’s whereabouts or has information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.