Those looking to hit the gambling pits, shows and buffets of Sin City can get there even quicker with a new direct flight from the Inland Empire.

Nonstop flights from low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will soon be offered from the San Bernardino International Airport to the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The flights are slated to begin Feb. 16, 2023. Seats are available for as low as $29 one way.

Roundtrip flights will run every Thursday and Sunday. Travelers flying out of SBD can now connect nonstop to San Francisco, Hartford, Connecticut, and Provo, Utah.

Passengers will be jetting off on an Airbus A220 aircraft that includes three seating classes — Nice, Nicer, and Nicest.

Travelers flying out of SBD can access onsite parking for $5 per day.

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights from San Bernardino to Las Vegas. (Breeze Airways)

The Breeze A220-300 introduces the airlines’ first premium seat and the “Nicest” experience. (AP)

Breeze Airways, a Utah-based airline, focuses on budget airfare “connecting travelers in underserved cities with air service to the U.S. destinations they want to visit most.”

Founded by David Neeleman, Breeze Airways is the fifth airline launched by Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue Airways, Morris Air, Azul Airlines in Brazil, and WestJet in Canada.

“Breeze has made an important impact in our community as residents have embraced affordable fares and exciting destinations,” said SBD CEO Michael Burrows. “San Bernardino International Airport continues to elevate its presence in the Southern California region and on the U.S. route map as we now offer coast-to-coast service.”

The carrier says it does not charge cancellation or flight-changing fees, even up to 15 minutes before flight time. The company utilizes an app for customers to book, manage or cancel flights and does not operate a traditional call center. Guests will communicate with staff via text message, Facebook Messenger or email.