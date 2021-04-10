Low-fare Avelo Airlines to launch in Burbank this month

The nation’s largest airlines lost a combined $46 billion last year as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the travel industry to its knees.

During the depths of the slump, airlines laid off or furloughed as many as 82,000 workers, thousands of whom haven’t been rehired, and filled remote desert airports with several hundred parked planes, many of which are still languishing.

Is now really the best time to launch a new airline?

Andrew Levy, a former United Airlines executive, thinks so. He is set to begin operating low-fare Avelo Airlines out of Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, starting with three planes and 11 routes.

From Burbank, CA to Bozeman, MT, we’re offering routes to beautiful and relaxing destinations currently unserved from @fly_bur. Where will Avelo take you first? #aveloair https://t.co/eHDNxRlUKl pic.twitter.com/6ZZzi4XjC8 — Avelo Airlines (@AveloAir) April 8, 2021

Welcome @AveloAir! There's a new way to get to LA from the Valley of the Sun with Avelo’s nonstop service to @fly_BUR! DAILY flights will begin May 3rd. Visit https://t.co/Jjs5fdwIAl today to book your trip to the Hollywood Hills and take advantage of low introductory fares! pic.twitter.com/BLZlvS2MNF — Gateway Airport (@gatewayairport) April 8, 2021