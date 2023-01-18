A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow.

The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Tuesday, deputies located and arrested John Gallaher at a home in the 30500 block of Sutter Road.

Gallaher was booked into the Central Detention Center and faces charges of murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempted murder and vehicle theft.

He is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.