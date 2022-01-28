Lucky Rams fan attending Sunday’s matchup with 49ers thanks to Kelly Stafford

The football world revolves around Los Angeles for the next couple of weeks, and Rams fans are ready to show the rest of the country that SoFi Stadium is the Rams’ house.

The Los Angeles Rams are hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The winner of that game advances to play in Super Bowl LVI, which will also be played at SoFi Stadium.

One lucky fan who will be in Inglewood Sunday afternoon to cheer on the Rams is Rajee Hunter, who got his tickets for free from Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Kelly Stafford noted the high price of tickets and offered to give some away.

Hunter called it “a big rush” to be selected, and he’ll be attending his first Rams game ever at SoFi on Sunday.

“I’m ready to just bleed blue and yellow on the field,” Hunter said.

Hunter, who lives in Sacramento, will be returning to L.A. to attend the game with his brother, who still lives in SoCal.

On Friday, more Rams fans were cheering on the home team in Thousand Oaks, where a Rams pop-up drew a crowd.

“We feel really good. Our team is really locked in and very focused on beating the ‘Niners,” said Rams fan Rachel Zisman. We feel really good about snapping that streak everyone is talking about. Rams victory.”

The Rams are a slight favorite in this matchup of NFC West rivals, though the 49ers have won the past six times they’ve faced the Rams.

Angelenos think that luck is about to change.

At Randy’s Donuts, the special Rams pastries sold out, and fans there are also expecting a victory.

“I think the Rams are going to win,” said Dorothy McDonald of Fontana. “I feel confident. Very confident.”