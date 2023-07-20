The first movie theater to call Inglewood home in over 30 years will be opening on Friday, bringing dine-in options, luxury seating and state-of-the-art IMAX viewing.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Inglewood IMAX is the first business to open at Hollywood Park, a large shopping, entertainment and mixed-use district opening near SoFi Stadium.

The new luxury cinema boasts 12 screens and 1,236 seats in a 55,137-square-foot facility.

The company says the Inglewood location will offer one of the world’s first dine-in IMAX experiences.

Moviegoers can catch the latest flicks on fully reclining leather seats while enjoying a meal from a “chef-driven menu showcasing house-made sauces, fresh ingredients, and gluten and vegan-friendly options.”

The menu features “house-made pizzas, flavorful tacos, sandwiches, gourmet burgers and customizable bowls and more,” the company said. Theatergoers can order their food with a push of a button from their seats.

A full-service bar offers cocktails, imported and craft beers, and wine offerings. Both an indoor and outdoor bar will be onsite for guests heading to nearby SoFi Stadium or YouTube Theater.

Daily discounts are available on food, beverages and tickets including happy hour, half-price tickets every Tuesday, $6 bloody marys and mimosas on Sundays, and more.

The IMAX screen will boast IMAX with Laser, a 4K laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom-designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.”

The company says the system is IMAX’s most advanced theater experience yet.

“We could not ask for a better partner to open Hollywood Park’s retail district than Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, one of the world’s leading movie theater operators,” said Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “From the beginning, our local community identified the movie theater as being an important component of the Hollywood Park project and with the opening of Cinepolis, this will be the first movie theater in Inglewood in nearly 30 years. We look forward to welcoming Inglewood and greater Los Angeles to enjoy Cinepolis’ incredible entertainment experience and share in Stan Kroenke’s vision to turn Hollywood Park into a year-round destination for the community.”

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Inglewood IMAX is located at 1233 District Drive, Suite 100.

The cinema will screen movies seven days a week with ticket prices ranging from $9-$19 depending on the day of the week and the showtime.