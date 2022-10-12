LAPD officers respond to an armed robbery in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 12, 2022. (OnScene.TV)

Several luxury items were stolen during an armed robbery in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Olive Street.

Four men, described as being between 18 to 25 years old, were last seen driving away in a black Audi sedan, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

They were wearing surgical masks and were armed with handguns.

A gold Cartier watch, gold chains with pendants, diamond rings, a Louis Vuitton wallet and a Gucci book bag were reportedly among the items that were taken.

No further details about the incident have been released.