Several luxury items were stolen during an armed robbery in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday.
The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Olive Street.
Four men, described as being between 18 to 25 years old, were last seen driving away in a black Audi sedan, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
They were wearing surgical masks and were armed with handguns.
A gold Cartier watch, gold chains with pendants, diamond rings, a Louis Vuitton wallet and a Gucci book bag were reportedly among the items that were taken.
No further details about the incident have been released.