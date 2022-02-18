Luxury real estate broker Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland dies at 75

Jeff Hyland in February 2016. With hotel scion Rick Hilton, Hyland opened Hilton & Hyland in 1993, overseeing billions of dollars’ worth of sales for iconic estates across Southern California. (Rachel Murray/Getty Images)

Jeff Hyland, a luxury real estate powerhouse who co-founded the brokerage Hilton & Hyland and helped reshape the staid industry, has died at 75.

His brokerage announced the news in an Instagram post, saying he died Wednesday after “privately battling cancer for the last year.”

“I am thankful to all of you for sharing your wishes and prayers during Jeff’s illness. Your support and kindness has touched me deeply and I know you mourn with me now,” his wife, artist Lori Hyland, wrote in the post.

An L.A. native, Hyland opened Hilton & Hyland with hotel scion Rick Hilton in 1993, and over the last three decades the firm has grown into one of the top luxury brokerages in Southern California, overseeing billions of dollars’ worth of sales for iconic estates across the region.

