Lyft driver arrested after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel, crashing and killing passenger in Tustin

Andy Van Pham, 30, was arrested after he was driving a passenger and allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, colliding with a light pole and resulting in the passenger’s death. (Tustin Police Department)

A Lyft driver in the city of Tustin was arrested after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel, resulting in a crash that killed a passenger, Tustin police said.

At around 7 a.m. on April 4, Tustin police responded to the area of Jamboree Road and Patriot Way to reports of a solo vehicle traffic collision.

During their investigation, authorities determined that Andy Van Pham, 30, was driving a passenger when he allegedly fell asleep and struck a light pole.

The passenger suffered traumatic injuries that led to their death, officials said.

Pham was “driving with negligence,” according to a news release from the police department.

The Orange County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Pham on July 20.

He was arrested without incident and booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with ordinary negligence, according to the release.