The Ventura County Fire Department fought the Lynn Fire from the ground and air on Nov. 17, 2022. (VCFD)

The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday.

The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter.

Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in the area.

No structures are threatened.