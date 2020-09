A Lynwood home where Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies launched an extensive search for a carjacking suspect a day earlier had smashed windows and other damage once authorities left. The family who lives there says authorities have not yet helped to fix anything or pay for repairs.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the family pay for repair costs.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 16, 2020.