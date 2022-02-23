MacArthur Park reopens after closure for cleanup and renovations

MacArthur Park Lakeside is seen before and after renovation in photos shared by Councilmember Gil Cedillo’s office.

After four months, MacArthur Park’s southern section is reopening to the public.

The park closed in October for $1.5 million in renovations and maintenance that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including sidewalk repairs, tree trimming and the addition of new lights and cameras, hundreds of trees and new recreation areas.

“I am proud to reopen MacArthur Park Lakeside to make it clean, safe, and secure,” Councilmember Gil Cedillo, whose district includes the park, said in a statement Tuesday.

More than 160 homeless people were moved indoors from both sides of the park in the 10 months leading up to the closure, according to numbers provided by Cedillo’s office.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.