Magnitude 2.5 earthquake rattles San Fernando Valley

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported on Oct. 8, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. in the northern San Fernando Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred one mile from San Fernando, five miles from Santa Clarita, eight miles from Burbank and eight miles from Stevenson Ranch.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 59 earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.0 and 3.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

