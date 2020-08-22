Magnitude 2.5 earthquake strikes Huntington Beach

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported Friday evening at 11:19 p.m. in Huntington Beach. (USGS)

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported Friday evening at 11:19 p.m. Pacific time in Huntington Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Seal Beach, one miles from Westminster, two miles from Midway City and three miles from Garden Grove.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 59 earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.0 and 3.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three year data sample.

