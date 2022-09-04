The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers.

No damage was reported.

“Airport operations staff are checking all our facilities following a reported #earthquake this morning near Manhattan Beach, but airport operations remain normal and flights are not impacted per the FAA,” LAX tweeted.

On Saturday, a 3.6 magnitude quake shook the ground in Riverside County, with also no reports of damage.

The earthquake’s epicenter 5 kilometers west of Manhattan Beach, California. Sept. 4, 2022 (USGS)