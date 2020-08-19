Magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes near Fontana

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Fontana Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit an area about 3 kilometers, or just less than 2 miles, from the San Bernardino County city at 10:50 a.m., USGS reported. It was felt as far south as Riverside, according to the agency.

Renowned Southern California seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted that the chance of the earthquake being a foreshock is about 5% — as with any other earthquake. She was responding to a question from a Twitter user noting that the area hasn’t had other earthquakes lately.

Like every other earthquake, the chance of being a foreshock is about 5%. We have looked for, and never found, anything that makes a foreshock look different. So every time, for every earthquake this is asked, the answer is always about 5% https://t.co/XwIixBzKmF — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) August 19, 2020

About 20 minutes before the quake, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook the Death Valley area 200 miles north, USGS reported.

