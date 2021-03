A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported in Ontario on March 20, 2021, at 3:49 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported in Ontario Saturday at 3:49 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was 4.6 miles from Upland, 5.1 miles from Chino and 5.9 miles from Rancho Cucamonga.

It occured at a depth of about 2.9 miles, the USGS reported.

If you were in the affected area, consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

No further details were available.