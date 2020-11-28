Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes Loma Linda

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported at 4:56 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2020, in Loma Linda. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday in Loma Linda, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred one mile from Redlands, one mile from San Bernardino, one mile from Colton and two miles from Grand Terrace.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.