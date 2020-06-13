Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest

The location of a magnitude 3.1 earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest on June 12, 2020. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported at 11:45 p.m. Friday 15 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 43 miles from California City, 65 miles from Tehachapi, 68 miles from Bakersfield and 71 miles from Porterville.

In the past 10 days, there have been 15 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

