Magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits Los Angeles, near Simi Valley

A map from the Los Angeles Times shows where an earthquake occurred at at 2:45 p.m. on May 3, 2020, in Los Angeles, according to the USGS.

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake was reported Sunday at 2:45 p.m. near Simi Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred one mile from Simi Valley, seven miles from Calabasas, seven miles from Santa Clarita and seven miles from Stevenson Ranch.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

