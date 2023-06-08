An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.2 rattled the Sierra Madre area Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 3:08 p.m. about 4 miles northeast of Sierra Madre, 4.2 miles north-northwest of Monrovia and 4.8 miles north-northeast of Arcadia.

Preliminary data from USGS indicates the quake may have been felt throughout the San Gabriel Valley and other areas of Los Angeles County.

No damage has been reported.

Tens of thousands of earthquakes are recorded in California each year but the vast majority of them are extremely minor. Only several hundred are greater than magnitude 3.0, and only about 15 to 20 are greater than magnitude 4.0, according to the USGS.