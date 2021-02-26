Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes Simi Valley area

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon in Simi Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at 12:51 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.5 miles and was centered near the intersection of East Los Angeles Avenue and Tapo Street, near Rancho Santa Susana Community Park, four miles from Los Angeles.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

