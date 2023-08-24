It’s been four days since a magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Ventura County and other parts of Southern California during Tropical Storm Hilary, but it seems Mother Nature isn’t done just yet.

At just before 8 a.m. Thursday, a magnitude 3.4 quake struck a little more than four miles southeast of Ojai, near the location of Sunday’s large temblor, according to the United States Geological Survey.

This quake hit at a depth of more than six miles, while Sunday’s was less than a mile in depth.

Aftershocks have continued to plague the region, including a magnitude 3.9 temblor on Tuesday, though even Sunday’s quake only produced minor damage.