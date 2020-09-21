Magnitude 3.4 earthquake felt near Temescal Valley

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Sept. 21, 2020 at 6:20 a.m. less than a mile from Temescal Valley, Calif. (U.S. Geological Survey/Los Angeles Times)

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Monday at 6:20 a.m. less than a mile from Temescal Valley, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Lake Elsinore, one mile from Lakeland Village, seven miles from Corona and seven miles from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

In the past 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

