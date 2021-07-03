Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes Inland Empire in the middle of the night

A USGS map shows the location of a quake that occurred July 3, 2021.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported at 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Fontana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Rancho Cucamonga, two miles from Rialto and four miles from Ontario and Bloomington, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

