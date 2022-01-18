Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Idyllwild

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck near Idyllwild in Riverside County Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 11:39 p.m., about 6 miles from the Idyllwild-Pine Cove area in the San Jacinto Mountains.

The quake, which was also about 10 miles from Valle Vista, 13 miles from Palm Springs and 37 miles from San Bernardino, had a depth of about 7.5 miles, according the U.S.G.S.

If you felt the quake you can report it on the U.S.G.S. Felt Report.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 or greater centered nearby, the Los Angeles Times reported.