Magnitude 3.5 earthquakes strikes near Palm Springs

The location of a quake that struck near Palm Springs on April 5, 2020. (USGS)

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake was reported at 2:07 p.m. Sunday eight miles from Palm Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 12 miles from Palm Desert, 13 miles from La Quinta, 15 miles from Rancho Mirage and 17 miles from Cathedral City, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been six earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Typical aftershocks cover a wide range. The time decay and the relative number of large to small quakes are pretty standard. But the overall productivity can vary by a thousand times. The Anza aftershocks are very normal – but on the high side of average. https://t.co/3KmW3Wy5TN — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 5, 2020