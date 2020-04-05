Magnitude 3.5 earthquakes strikes near Palm Springs

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake was reported at 2:07 p.m. Sunday eight miles from Palm Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred 12 miles from Palm Desert, 13 miles from La Quinta, 15 miles from Rancho Mirage and 17 miles from Cathedral City, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been six earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.
