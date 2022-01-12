Multiple quakes felt near Anza area, with largest a magnitude 3.9

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was struck Wednesday at 7:19 p.m., about 25 miles from Palm Springs, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck Wednesday at 7:19 p.m., about 14 miles from Anza, followed by two smaller quakes in the area, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The first quake occurred about 15 miles from La Quinta, 25 miles from Palm Springs and 62 miles from San Diego, the USGS said.

It occurred at a depth of 8.6 miles.

Less than a minute later, there was a 2.6 magnitude quake 15 miles from Anza and 14 miles from La Quinta, followed by a 2.9 magnitude quake 14 miles from Anza and 15 miles from La Quinta.

At 8:27 p.m., another quake, this one a 2.0 magnitude, struck in the area.