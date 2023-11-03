An earthquake measuring 4.0 in magnitude rattled Ojai Friday afternoon – the latest in what must seem like a neverending series of quakes and aftershocks to impact the Ventura County city since August’s magnitude 5.0 quake.

Friday’s temblor, which shook the ground at 1:12 p.m., was centered roughly five miles southeast of the Ventura County city at a depth of approximately six-and-a-half miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Aug. 20 earthquake struck as Southern California was getting drenched by Tropical Storm Hilary and caused only minor damage and no injuries. The area has been rattled by dozens, if not hundreds of minor quakes and aftershocks since then.

Hundreds of earthquakes are recorded in California each year. Most are extremely minor, however, dozens measure over 3.0 magnitude. According to the California Department of Conservation, the strongest quake ever recorded in the Golden State measured 7.9 magnitude and struck Fort Tejon on Jan. 9, 1857.