Mail delivery resumes at Del Rey public housing complex after outcry

The U.S. Postal Service says that mail is again being delivered at Mar Vista Gardens, a public housing complex with more than 1,800 residents, after an outcry from local leaders over delivery being suspended.

“The idea that a decision was made to delay mail in the middle of a pandemic is heinous,” said U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), who initiated a formal inquiry into the decision. “How many of those packages were medications? How many were checks? How many were letters from loved ones? This can’t happen.”

Last month, Culver City Post Office Postmaster Roderick Strong suspended delivery to the 43-acre complex in the neighborhood of Del Rey, stating that safety issues were putting mail carriers at risk.

Among the recent incidents cited by Strong were an “uncontrollable dog” and a threatening tenant; the Postal Service did not immediately provide further details about those incidents. Strong said last month that delivery would be halted until centralized banks of mailboxes could be installed at the complex, a plan opposed by many Mar Vista Gardens residents.

