A multi-structure fire destroyed two homes and damaged three others in Venice Sunday night.

The blaze was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Carroll Canal, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

The fire was declared a “major emergency” as it first engulfed a three-story home that was under renovation and then destroyed a second home after spreading.

Three additional homes sustained damage to the eves from flying embers.

It took over 100 firefighters about one hour and twenty minutes to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The number of displaced occupants was unknown, the Fire Department stated.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.