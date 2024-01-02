The Compton Courthouse will be closed until further notice due to a pipe burst over the weekend, officials said.

According to a media release from Los Angeles County Superior Court, the major flood has left the elevators, stairwells and lobby inaccessible at the courthouse, located at 200 West Compton Boulevard.

“The Court is in the process of working with partners at the Judicial Council of California, who own and operate the facility, to assess the damage and obtain an estimate on when the courthouse will reopen,” the L.A. County Superior Court release said.

Video from outside the courthouse on Tuesday morning showed dozens of people waiting for court services, with one woman beginning to work outdoors.

A woman is seen working outside the Compton Courthouse on Jan. 2, 2024 after a major flood closed the courthouse. (KTLA)

All imperative and in-custody matters will be immediately transferred to another courthouse for hearing, officials said.

“Parties in all cases will be notified of any transfers or continuances either via counsel or in person should they visit the courthouse,” the release said. “Parties not notified via counsel or in person will be sent formal continuance notes via the mail.”

Another way to check the status of a case is through the Court’s online services.

Those affected by the closure can call 310-761-4300 for assistance. More information, including court business that can be conducted remotely, can be found at www.lacourt.org

You can also follow the Court on social media for updates.