An ambitious multi-million-dollar project begins Monday to improve safety and traffic flow along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, including the area where four Pepperdine University students were killed in a crash in October.

As part of the “Traffic Signal Synchronization Project,” crews will install communication lines between existing traffic signals on the PCH between John Tyler Drive and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Officials said this will allow signals to be controlled remotely by Caltrans to lower speeds and reduce congestion.

“The new equipment will capture real-time traffic data and send it to the traffic signal controllers, which will use state-of-the art software to adjust the traffic signal timing to actual traffic volume,” the City of Malibu said on its website. “Vehicles going the speed over the speed limit will encounter red lights, while those going the speed limit will encounter green lights.”

The project also includes new surveillance cameras at each intersection, new signal poles, electronic message signs and other improvements.

The $34.6 million project was approved by the Malibu City Council in 2017 to deal with traffic flow and safety concerns, well before the Oct. 17 crash that claimed the lives of Pepperdine students Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams.

Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams died when authorities say a speeding driver hit them on the Pacific Coast Highway roughly four miles east of the school.

Authorities say a speeding driver slammed into parked cars that struck the students as they walked along the PCH near the Malibu Pier. The driver, 22-year-old Fraser Bohm, faces four counts of murder.

His attorney claims he was being chased by another driver.

“Since 2010, 58 individuals have died in accidents on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, and it is no surprise that improving safety on this iconic highway has been a top priority for our City,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “Once completed [the project] will make PCH safer for our residents, for the 40,000 commuters who pass through Malibu every day and for the 15 million visitors who visit Malibu every summer.”

According to Caltrans, the PCH handles approximately 40,500 vehicles per day during peak hours in the summer.

The project is expected to take up to a year to complete. Drivers and residents can expect alternating lane closures and lower speed limits in the construction zones.