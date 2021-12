The California Highway Patrol is encouraging motorists to avoid the southbound 170 Freeway in Valley Village after a “major collision.”

All lanes are stopped near Magnolia Boulevard and Riverside Drive, the CHP tweeted shortly before 8:30 p.m.

While the extent and number of injuries are unknown, the Los Angeles Fire Department is on scene and “working on patients,” the CHP added.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

