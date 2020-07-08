Majority of residents now believe California reopened too soon, new survey shows

A significant number of residents believe California reopened its economy too early and are worried they could get COVID-19, as cases and hospitalizations are again surging, according to the most recent tracking poll from the California Health Care Foundation and survey firm Ipsos.

The survey of 1,156 California residents, conducted June 26 to June 30 in both English and Spanish, reflects growing worries about the surge in COVID-19 cases over the last month as businesses reopened and people returned to old habits.

Californians’ attitudes on whether shelter-in-place orders were relaxed too soon is shifting — jumping from 43% on June 19 to 53% in the new survey. In the latest CHCF poll, 27% of residents said the pace is “just right,” and 18% think the order is being relaxed “too slowly.”

Seventy-one percent of Black people think the state is reopening too quickly, a significantly higher share than that of Latinos (51%) and whites (50%).

