Walk for Wishes, a Make-A-Wish fundraiser, returned to Los Angeles Saturday for the first time since coronavirus pandemic began.

The national fundraiser raises money for Make-A-Wish and its mission to grant wishes and provide unique experiences for children suffering from critical illnesses.

It’s the first time the Walk for Wishes event was held in-person in the greater Los Angeles area since 2019.

The route took walkers around the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Each loop is about one mile, and walkers got to decide for themselves how many laps they would like to walk. Walkers were then welcomed to grab a bite to eat from one of the local L.A. food trucks on site.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 2, 2022.