A father and his girlfriend have been sentenced in the tragic murder of his 4-year-old daughter which authorities said resulted from hatred that translated into daily beatings, torture and dehydration over a period of time.

“Unfortunately, because of the actions of her father and his girlfriend, Samiah wasn’t here to tell her own story to the jurors. Thankfully, the evidence at trial told the tragic story for her," Justin Crocker, San Bernardino County prosecuting deputy district attorney, said in a statement on Facebook. "Samiah was betrayed by the people closest to her and they have now been held accountable for that betrayal."