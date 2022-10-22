The 2022 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk was held in Santa Monica Saturday.

The event brings survivors, caretakers and allies together to join in support of those battling breast cancer.

The 5K walk brings participants through Palisades Park and loops back to the Santa Monica Pier Deck.

Each year, more than 250,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer.

KTLA’s own Sandra Mitchell, a survivor herself, was the event’s master of ceremonies.

So far, organizers have exceeded their fundraising goal for 2022.