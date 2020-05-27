Person holding ‘sword-type weapon’ fatally shot by police in North Hollywood

A person armed with what officials called a “sword-type weapon” was fatally shot by police in North Hollywood Wednesday afternoon.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a neighbor dispute in the 6400 block of Elmer Avenue about 12:05 p.m., Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

Upon arrival, they encountered a male holding the weapon and “an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Ramirez said without elaborating.

The person was struck and fell to the ground before being taken into custody. Los Angeles Fire Department officials declared him dead at the scene and he has not been identified, Ramirez said.

The weapon was recovered at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or how many officers fired their guns. Ramirez also did not elaborate on the original report of the neighbor dispute.

The shooting occurred in the area of Tujunga Avenue and Victory Boulevard and investigators were canvassing the neighborhood looking for possible witnesses or surveillance video.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and westbound lanes of Victory Boulevard were closed during the investigation.

