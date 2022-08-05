Officials are asking the public for help identifying a patient at County-USC Medical Center.

A previously unidentified male patient who was brought into L.A. County-USC Medical Center and was hospitalized for nearly two weeks was reunited with his family shortly after the hospital sought the public’s help.

The male, who was described as being 16 to 20 years old, had been taken to the hospital on July 22 with serious injuries.

Hospital officials sent out a detailed description of the individual that included a tattoo of a cross under his right eye and another tattoo on his right hand.

Officials sent out information on the patient on Tuesday, and hours later, the family was able to contact the hospital and be reunited with him, Clinical Social Worker Cesar Robles told KTLA.

The social worker was unable to comment on the patient’s condition and no further details were released.