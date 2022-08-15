Authorities respond to the scene of a fatal shooting in the Willowbrook area on Aug. 15, 2022. (KTLA)

A male was fatally shot during a possible street racing incident late Sunday, officials said.

The shooting occurred just before midnight in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a street racing call and a gunshot victim, and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said without elaborating.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was described only as being between 15 and 20 years old.

No further details about the shooting have been released, but the incident does not appear to be gang related, authorities said.

The scene was still active Monday morning and evidence markers were used to mark several bullet casings left on the street, video showed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.