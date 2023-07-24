Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are working to piece together clues in the double homicide of a man and a woman found shot to death inside a vehicle parked at scenic overlook in Ranchos Palos Verdes early Monday morning.

According to an LASD bulletin, the incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive. It was a hiker who reportedly made the gruesome discovery and called 911.

The victims, both believed to be in their 30s, were found in a bullet-riddled Subaru in the parking lot of Pelican Cove Park, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

“At approximately 6:30 this morning, deputies from the Lomita Sheriff’s station responded to a rescue call at 7000 Palos Verdes Drive,” said Lieutenant Daniel Vizcarra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau. “Upon arrival, they found a blue Subaru parked with a male and a female inside suffering from gunshot wounds.”

The male victim’s Willowbrook neighbors, as well as friends who went to pay their respects at the scene identified him as Jorge Ramos.

Jorge Ramos was identified by friends and neighbors as the male victim found shot to death inside a car in Ranchos Palos Verdes July 24, 2023.

LASD homicide detective on the seen of a double homicide in Ranchos Palos Verdes on July 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Two people were found dead inside a bullet-riddled Subaru in Rancho Palos Verdes. Monday, July 24, 2023. (KTLA)

“I’m shocked and saddened that happened,” a neighbor of Ramos, Frank Nettles, told KTLA. “I just feel sorry for the family.”

Another of the man’s neighbors, Joy Green, said she’s very sad about the loss.

“To the family, my heart goes out to his wife,” Green said. “My heart goes out even to coworkers.”

Ramos’ friends told KTLA 5’s Mary Beth McDade that he was a car enthusiast, with fellow enthusiasts posting condolences on his Instagram. Neither his friends, neighbors nor his father know who the female victim in the car was.

So far, detectives have released very little information on the double homicide but said more information will be released on Tuesday.

“If the public has any information, please contact sheriff’s homicide or sheriff’s information bureau,” Vizcarra said.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting as a targeted attack.